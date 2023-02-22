Obituary: Eugene (Gene) W. Pattie, Jr.

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Eugene (Gene) W. Pattie, Jr., age 74, of Cameron, Missouri, and former DeWitt, Missouri resident, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

He was the son of Eugene W. Pattie, Sr., and Evelyn L. (Janet) (Stasny) Pattie, born on September 26, 1948, in Corpus Christy, Texas.

Gene graduated from Brunswick High School in 1966, and the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture. Eugene was a disc jockey for twenty-two years, working at KAOI in Carrollton, and KTTN in Trenton. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and watching NASCAR. Eugene had his pilot’s license and liked flying small planes. He was a member of the Christian Church in Marshall, Missouri.

Eugene is survived by his daughter, Shana Fitzpatrick, and husband Josh of Eldon, Missouri; and three grandchildren, Eva, Emma, and Noah Fitzpatrick.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Janet Pattie; and his brother, Johnny Pattie.

A Private Graveside Service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery, DeWitt, Missouri.

If you would like to make a memorial contribution, please consider H.E.L.P. Cancer Fund. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633.

Related