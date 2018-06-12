Two from Kingsville injured in crash on Highway 65

Two individuals from Kingsville were injured Monday afternoon in a Carroll County accident in the southbound lane of Highway 65.
Fifty-two-year-old Tyrone Rollins was transported by ambulance to Carroll County Memorial Hospital. His passenger, 48-year-old Beverly Rollins, was quoted as saying she’d seek treatment at a later date. The highway patrol listed injuries to both at minor.
The state patrol reported the Rollins vehicle was stopped at 2:30 for construction on Highway 65 when it was struck from behind. The other vehicle was driven by 54-year-old David Boyles of Jefferson City who wasn’t hurt.
All occupants were using seat belts with vehicle damage ranging from extensive to Rollins vehicle to moderate for Boyles car.