Carrollton woman hurt in crash on Highway 10

An accident late Monday night on Highway 10 in Ray County injured a resident of Carrollton.

Forty-six-year-old Mary Lang sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. She was a passenger in a vehicle operated by 40-year-old Gaetano D’Angelo of Kansas City who wasn’t hurt.

The highway patrol reports the westbound vehicle traveled off the left side of Highway 10, rolled down an embankment, and came to rest on its top. The vehicle was demolished in the 11:30 Monday night accident and all occupants were using seat belts.

