The Princeton Chamber of Commerce announces the performing bands for Music on the Bandstand during June and July.

On Saturday, June 23rd, at 6 o’clock in the evening, Mac McComas and Friends will perform. Then on Saturday, July 14th, at 6 o’clock, it will be Jordan Crouse and the Lifeline band.

Princeton city council has approved the use of band tax money for the Chamber-sponsored music shows.

