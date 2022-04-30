Two from Georgia injured when big rig overturns on Highway 36

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two Georgia residents were hurt Saturday morning in Linn County when a tractor-trailer unit traveled on Highway 36.

The driver, 48-year-old Jamande Nichols of Hampton, Georgia, and a passenger, 41-year-old Janese Freeman of Decatur, Georgia, both received minor injuries. Ms. Freeman was taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield while Nichols was taken by private vehicle to Pershing Memorial Hospital.

The accident happened shortly before daybreak Saturday morning on Highway 36 just east of Laclede as the westbound truck went off the left side of the road, hit a concrete culvert, and overturned, demolishing the truck.

The driver was wearing a seat belt but the passenger was not.