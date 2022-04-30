Two from Georgia injured when big rig overturns on Highway 36

Local News April 30, 2022 KTTN News
18-Wheel truck big rig
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Two Georgia residents were hurt Saturday morning in Linn County when a tractor-trailer unit traveled on Highway 36.

The driver, 48-year-old Jamande Nichols of Hampton, Georgia, and a passenger, 41-year-old Janese Freeman of Decatur, Georgia, both received minor injuries. Ms. Freeman was taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield while Nichols was taken by private vehicle to Pershing Memorial Hospital.

The accident happened shortly before daybreak Saturday morning on Highway 36 just east of Laclede as the westbound truck went off the left side of the road, hit a concrete culvert, and overturned, demolishing the truck.

The driver was wearing a seat belt but the passenger was not.

Post Views: 240
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.