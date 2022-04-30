MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of May 2, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of May 2 – 8.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Interstate 29 at Exit 65 through late May. Access to the interchange will be restricted.

Route E – Culvert replacement at County Road 321, May 3, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Road narrowed to one lane.

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through early August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route N – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, May 2 – 6

Buchanan County

I-229 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Highland Avenue to U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue), through May 9. Detour over I-29 and U.S. Route 36. (Contractor: PCI Roads)

Route U – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Contrary Creek through mid-May (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) will remain closed through mid-July. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Route AC to the east of Taylor Road (DeKalb County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to southbound I-229 will be closed May 5 – 17, around the clock. During the closure, motorists will be directed to continue east on U.S. 36 to 22nd Street where they will loop around and travel west to access the ramp to southbound I-229. (Contractor: PCi Roads, LLC)

I-229 – Bridge maintenance southbound over Atchison Street, May 2 – 3

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from the DeKalb County line to Hamilton through mid-June. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Interstate 35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to U.S. Route 69 (Daviess County), May 4 through mid-August. Workers will be present during daylight hours Monday through Saturday. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some of the single lane around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. A repair project was awarded to Mera Excavating, LLC during the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission’s April meeting. Construction is currently scheduled to begin later this summer and by contract, all work is to be completed by Dec. 1, 2022.

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Hurricane Creek Bridge through mid-June. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Clinton County

I-35 – Bridge painting project at U.S. Route 69 (Exit 48) through mid-May (Contractor: Omega Coatings and Construction)

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project from Route 116 to 251st Street through August.

Route 116 – Intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 69 through August. No access to U.S Route 69 south of the intersection. Access to U.S. Route 69 north of the intersection remains open at this time but will be restricted in future stages of the project. More info: modot.org/clinton-county-us-route-69-and-route-116-intersection-improvement-project (Contractor: Amino Brothers Co.)

Route Y – Sealing operation from Route 116 to Route K (DeKalb County), May 2 – 4

Daviess County

Route Z – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Sampson Creek Bridge, west of Pattonsburg through mid-June.

I-35 – Bridge painting project between mile markers 66.8 and 81.2 through May (Contractor: Omega Coating and Construction)

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the U.S. Route 69 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), May 4 thru mid-August. Workers will be present during daylight hours Monday – Saturday. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations. Some of the single-lane closures may remain in place around the clock. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route UU – Pothole patching, May 2 – 5

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Taylor Road to the east of Route AC (Buchanan County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Interstate 35 – Resurfacing project from the U.S. Route 69 (Daviess County) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), May 4 thru mid-August. Workers will be present during daylight hours Monday – Saturday. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations. Some of the single-lane closures may remain in place around the clock. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Sharp Road to Waldo Road, May 2, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Byrd Road to Fairview Road, May 3, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route Y – Sealing operation from Route K to Route 116 (Clinton County), May 2 – 4

Gentry County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from 257th Street to 245th Street at the Grantham Creek Bridge, May 2 through July. (Contractor: Widel, Inc.)

Route YY – Roadside work from Route O to 250th Street, May 2 – 6

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 370th Street to 360th Street, May 3, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 445th Street to Issac Miller Trail, May 4, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 370th Street to 357th Street, May 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grundy County

Route 6 – CLOSED westbound just west of the Thompson River Bridge, due to deterioration surface conditions, through May 6. The road will be narrowed around the clock with temporary traffic signals to guide motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Harrison County

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED under I-29 for a bridge deck replacement project through August. Access at the I-29/U.S. Route 59 interchange at Exit 92 near Craig will be impacted.

Route N – Pothole patching from Route C to the Atchison County line, May 2 – 3

Linn County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lewis Creek Bridge, through early June (FARM Bridge Program, Contractor: Lehman-Wilson)

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge, due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be a part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Long Branch Bridge, east of Ravenwood May 2 through August. A signed detour is in place directing motorists.

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. 136 to 50th Street, May 5, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route K – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to Route E (Sullivan County), May 2 – 6. A 10-foot width restriction is in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route E – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to the Iowa state line, May 2 – 6. A 10-foot width restriction is in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route 149 – Resurfacing project from Route AA to Route 6 (Adair County), May 2 – 6. A 10-foot width restriction is in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 149 to Iris Trail, May 2 – 6, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Sullivan County

Route K – Resurfacing project from Route E to U.S. Route 136 (Putnam County), May 2 – 6. A 10-foot width restriction is in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route T – Resurfacing project from Route 5 to Route C, May 2 – 6. A 10-foot width restriction is in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Vista Road to Vernon Road, May 3, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Walnut Road to Violet Road, May 4, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Violet Road to Vermont Road, May 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Worth County

Route YY – Roadside work from U.S. Route 169 to Lynx Avenue, May 2 – 6