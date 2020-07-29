Two from Cameron injured in crash on Route EE

Two Cameron residents received minor injuries in an accident in Cameron where one vehicle failed to yield to another as it was making a left turn into a residential drive.

The mishap occurred on Route EE, one mile north of Cameron early Tuesday evening.

Taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center were the two drivers, 24-year-old Alexis Ratliff and 63-year-old Vicky Helms. Both drivers using seat belts.

A trooper reported the car driven by Ratliff allegedly failed to yield to the Helms sports utility vehicle while it was making the turn.

