Audio: Northern Missouri food bank CEO testifies before Congress about hunger needs, during COVID pandemic

Local News July 29, 2020 KTTN News
Second Harvest Food Bank

The chief executive officer of a northwest Missouri-based food bank says the response and recovery effort from COVID-19 will be the largest relief assistance program in American history, “by far.” Second Harvest Community Food Bank CEO Chad Higdon testified Tuesday before a congressional subcommittee on emergency management.

 

 

Higdon testified at the request of Tarkio Congressman Sam Graves, who says the testimony highlights how disasters impact vulnerable populations like the elderly.

 

 

Second Harvest serves 15 northwest Missouri counties, including Buchanan, Harrison, and Livingston. Higdon testifies the food bank distributed one million pounds of food in July. He testified from Congressman Sam Graves’ St. Joseph office because witnesses were encouraged to participate remotely due to the pandemic.

