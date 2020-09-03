Two employees at Trenton City Hall test positive for COVID-19

Trenton City Administrator Ron Urton reports two employees at the Trenton City Hall have tested positive for COVID-19. They are isolating at home. Four employees are being quarantined for 14 days due to possible exposure to the positives.

There are only four employees staffing city hall, which is why it is closing over the lunch hour.

On another matter, Urton reports the 17th Street Bridge contractor, Boone Construction Company, was on-site Tuesday, September 1st with representatives from the Union Pacific Railroad and the city’s engineer, Olsson Associates, to dig on the east side to investigate rock debris encountered earlier. Information obtained Tuesday, September 1st is being evaluated, and there will be discussions on how to proceed.

Urton reported in July that the contractor claimed to encounter rip rap or rock debris at one location. City officials were working with the contractor at that time to ensure work progressed in other areas of the bridge replacement project.

