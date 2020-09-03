70-year-old man, reported missing, returns home

A 70-year-old man reported Wednesday, September 2nd as missing and possibly endangered in the Poosey Conservation Area returned home the morning of Thursday, September 3rd.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, says his office was on scene Wednesday, September 2nd. The Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services sent an all-terrain vehicle and two medics with lighting to help after dark, the Chillicothe Police Department sent an officer with a drone and search equipment, and the Highway Patrol had officers on scene and later sent a helicopter with search equipment.

Others helping were the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office with an ATV, three Missouri Department of Conservation agents with ATV equipment, and the Missouri Department of Corrections with a K-9 tracking team. Area residents, friends, and family members at the home were also willing to help. Cox says a lot of ground was searched at the Poosey Conservation Area as well as private ground until midnight without success. Some citizens also assisted with personal drones in searching the areas.

The sheriff’s office arrived on scene at the man’s home on the morning of Thursday, September 3rd after it was reported he returned. He was interviewed with Cox reporting the man was tired and appeared healthy. Additional services have been offered.

