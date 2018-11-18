Two crashes occur moments apart at same location on Friday evening

The Highway Patrol reports two individuals sustained injuries in two vehicle accidents in the same area in La Plata Friday evening.

A pickup truck, driven by 76-year-old Marvin Swan of Promise City, Iowa, turned west onto Route D and crossed the southbound lanes of U. S. Highway 63 when a car traveling south on U. S. 63, driven by 27-year-old Whitney Hartzell of Callao, struck the passenger rear side of the pickup. The truck came to rest facing east on Route D with extensive damage. The car came to rest facing north in the southbound driving lane of U. S. 63 and was totaled.

About a minute later, the Patrol reports Hartzell’s car was struck in the passenger side by a sports utility vehicle traveling south on U. S. 63, driven by 64-year-old Sandra Collop of Kirksville. The SUV came to rest on the west side of the road with extensive damage.

A private vehicle transported Collop to Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville with what the Patrol called minor injuries. An ambulance transported Hartzill’s passenger, 35-year-old Jennifer Brown, to the Samaritan Hospital of Macon with what the Patrol called moderate injuries. The Patrol reports Swan and Hartzill did not receive any injuries.

The accident report shows Brown and Hartzill did not wear seatbelts at the time of the accidents, while Swan and Collop did.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance, as well as the La Plata Police and Fire Departments, assisted at the scene of the crash.