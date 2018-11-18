Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled hold awards banquet

Seventy-four attended the Annual Dinner and Awards Banquet for the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled of Grundy County this week.

Executive Director Kayla Graham reports she handed out Candy Awards and a small gift to each person who participated in at least one event hosted by the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled this year. Each award recognized a special characteristic admired by each participant.

The group’s final outing for 2018 was attending the NCMC Pirates basketball at the Ketcham Community Center Friday evening.