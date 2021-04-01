Two big rigs crash on I-35 blocking northbound traffic

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares

A collision involving two tractor-trailers blocked a portion of northbound Interstate 35 for a while on Wednesday afternoon in Clinton County.

One driver, 53-year-old Ricky Huffman of LaCrescent, Minnesota, was taken by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The other truck driver, 54-year-old Terry Franksain of Traer, Iowa, declined medical treatment at the scene.

Both big rigs were northbound on I-35 when one slowed for traffic in a construction zone and was struck from behind. Following impact, the truck driven by Huffman went into the median. Franksain’s truck came to a stop on the road blocking the passing lane. The patrol noted the driving lane was already blocked by construction.

Both of the tractor-trailers, a Volvo and Peterbilt, were demolished in the crash at 1 pm Wednesday, approximately four miles northeast of Lathrop.

