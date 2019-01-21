Two arrested in Daviess and DeKalb Counties

January 21, 2019

The highway patrol reports separate arrests on Sunday of motorists in Daviess and DeKalb Counties.

Independence resident, 54-year-old Paul Jones, was arrested at mid-afternoon and faces several possible violations in Daviess County. Online information says Jones is accused of driving while intoxicated for alcohol; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle; as well as careless and imprudent driving involving a crash.

In DeKalb County, 35-year-old Bobby Buckler of Union Star was arrested early last evening and faces several possible violations. The online information accuses Buckler of driving while intoxicated for drugs; careless and imprudent driving; failure to drive on the right half of the road; failure to signal, and no proof of insurance.

Both Paul Jones and Bobby Buckler were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb regional jail on a 24-hour hold.

