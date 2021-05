Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Two area schools will hold graduation ceremonies on May 9, 2021.

Thirteen seniors will graduate from North Mercer R-3 in the new gym on May 9th at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Principal Wes Guilkey will speak.

Two seniors will graduate from Breckenridge R-1 in the gym at 3 o’clock. Teachers Kadee Estenbaum and Mindy Jennings will speak.

