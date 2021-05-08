Two adults, two babies injured in SUV rollover crash near Humphreys

Reddit Share Pin Share 19 Shares

Two adults and two children from Versailles sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle overturned five miles south of Humphreys the night of May 7th.

Thirty-three-year-old David Knotts received serious injuries and was taken to the Truman Medical Center. The passenger, 34-year-old Jennifer Knotts, received moderate injuries and was taken to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital. A one-year-old girl and a boy less than one-year-old sustained minor injuries. The girl was taken to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital, and the boy was taken to the University Hospital.

The SUV ran off the left side of Highway 139 before overturning.

The vehicle was totaled and the patrol reported the driver did not wear a set belt; however, the passenger was wearing a seat belt, and the children were secured in safety equipment.

The sheriff departments from Sullivan and Grundy counties assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related