Trucker dies when two big rigs collide in Southern Iowa

A crash involving two semi trucks last night in Decatur County of southern Iowa has claimed the life of a truck driver from Kansas.

The location of the accident was in a construction zone on Interstate 35 about seven to eight miles north of the Missouri-Iowa state line.

The Iowa Highway Patrol reports 59-year-old Mark Buss of Newton, Kansas died last night at the Decatur County Hospital in Leon. The other truck driver was listed as 35-year-old Noel Blanco of Miami, Florida.

An Iowa state trooper reported both freight liners were northbound in a one-lane construction zone where traffic had slowed or come to a stop. The truck Buss was driving, according to the Iowa patrol report, did not slow or stop and hit the rear end of the other big rig.

The fatal accident remains under investigation.

