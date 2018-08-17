MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for the week of August 20, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of August 20th through August 26th from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Nodaway River Bridge. A 13-foot width restriction is in place.

Route D – Resurfacing project, Aug. 20 – 25

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching, Aug. 20 – 24

I-29 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route 111, Aug. 20 – 25

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the 10th Street Bridge, Aug. 20

I-229 – CLOSED from U.S. Route 36 to Highland Avenue for a routine inspection of the Double Decker Bridge and all ramps, Aug. 20 – 23

U.S. Route 36 – Shoulder work from Route AC (Riverside Road) to I-29, Aug. 20 – 23

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Pedestrian crossing improvement project at U.S. Route 36, Aug. 20 – 24

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 45 to the Kansas state line, Aug. 20 – 24

U.S. Route 45 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to the Platte County line, Aug. 20 – 24

Route 116 – Shoulder work 0.5 miles east of Route 371, Aug. 20 – 24

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail work from just east of the DeKalb County line to just east of U.S. Route 69 (DeKalb County), Aug. 20 – 24.

Route B – Pothole patching, Aug. 20 – 24

Carroll County

Routes C, CC, and FF – Pothole patching, Aug. 20 – 23

U.S. Route 65 – Striping from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, Aug. 20 – 24. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Route D – CLOSED for railroad maintenance at the Kansas City District and Marceline Sub railroad crossings, Aug. 24, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clay County

Route C – Resurfacing and shoulder project from Route CC to Clinton County line, Aug. 20 – 24. A pilot car and flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Clinton County

Route PP – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Moore Road to U.S. Route 69, Aug. 20 – 24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Daviess County

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Honey Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 58.3 to mile marker 56.3, Aug. 20 – 24. Lane closures will remain in place overnight.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail work just east of U.S. Route 69 to just east of the Caldwell County line, Aug. 20 – 24.

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound lanes from Route 31 North to Route 33 North, Aug. 20 – 24. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Gentry County

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route FF to County Road 570, Aug 20, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route C – Pothole patching from Route FF to Route J, Aug. 20 – 22

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 570 to County Road 558, Aug. 21, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route A – Pothole patching, Aug. 23 – 24

Grundy County

Route 146 – Pothole patching, Aug. 20

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Honey Creek Bridge, Aug. 20 – 21

U.S. Route 65 – Striping from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, Aug. 20 – 24. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Harrison County

Route 13 – Driveway entrance repair one mile north of Route H, Aug. 21

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement at the Nodaway River Bridge. A13-foot width restriction is in place.

I-29 – Resurfacing project from Route W to Route 118, Aug. 20 – 25

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at Higgins Ditch west of Laclede, Aug. 20 – 24. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Route 129 – CLOSED for railroad maintenance north of the Bucklin city limits at the Marceline Sub railroad crossing, Aug. 22 – 23

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Striping from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, Aug. 20 – 24. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Mercer County

U.S. Route 65 – Striping from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, Aug. 20 – 24. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Route M – Pothole patching from Route W to the Iowa state line, Aug. 20 – 24

Nodaway County

Route PP – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 46 to 215th Street, Aug. 20, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 71 – Shoulder work from Route AB to U.S. Route 136, Aug. 21 – 22. A flagger will direct motorists through the work zone.

Routes A and V – Pothole patching, Aug. 20 – 24

Route K – Pothole patching from Route E to 140th Street (Worth County), Aug. 20 – 24

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Elm Branch Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work, Aug. 20 – 21

Route 5 – Shoulder work, Aug. 23 – 24

Worth County

Route 246 – Pothole patching from Route 46 to Route E, Aug. 20 – 24

Route K – Pothole patching from 140th Street to Route E (Nodaway County), Aug. 20 – 24

Route W – Pothole patching one mile west of Route Z to Route 46, Aug. 23 – 24

