Bridge inspections scheduled for North Missouri the week of August 20, 2018

Bridge inspection crews based in North Missouri work to inspect the bridges in our area. This program of inspection, repair, and maintenance of the more than 10,000 bridges across the state ensures the bridges are kept in the best possible condition for as long as possible for all those that travel across Missouri’s roadways.

Specialized equipment is required for some inspections. Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Central Office travel around the state conducting in-depth under-bridge inspections throughout the year. This specialized crew will inspect several bridges in our area in the coming weeks. During these under-bridge inspections, the work zones may be moving operations and motorists are advised to be alert for work zone signs and extra equipment on the roadways around these bridges and ramps.

Week of Aug. 20:

Andrew County:

Route K bridge over Interstate 229 (no work zone anticipated, but workers will be present)

Buchanan County:

I-229 double-decker bridge and all ramps on/off the bridge between U.S. Route 36 and Highland Avenue. U.S. Route 36 will remain open. (FULL ROAD AND RAMP CLOSURE)

Holt County:

Bridges over I-29 on U.S. Route 59, Beagle Road, Elmwood Road, Graystone Road, and Ironwood Road (no work zone anticipated, but workers will be present)

Week of Aug. 27:

Atchison County:

U.S. Route 136 over the Missouri River (lane closure)

Daviess County:

Route B bridge over I-35 (no work zone anticipated but workers will be present)

Harrison County

Bridges over I-35 on Route A, Route N, East 200th Avenue, East 120th Street, East 245th Avenue (no work zone anticipated, but workers will be present)

