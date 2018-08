The highway patrol reports a Bucklin teenager received minor injuries when the eastbound car she was driving went off Highway 36, struck a ditch, and overturned.

Sixteen-year-old Lily King was transported by an ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield.

The car received moderate damage in the accident one mile west of Brookfield Wednesday afternoon. The accident report noted she was using a seat belt.

