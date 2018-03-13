Trenton woman injured in crash north of Trenton

A Trenton woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Monday afternoon one mile north of Trenton.

The highway patrol reports 28-year-old Jessica Loman was taken by ambulance to the Wright Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The accident report noted a sports utility vehicle was being driven by 27-year-old Robert Frisk of Trenton, who was not hurt, was traveling on Northwest 10th Avenue when a left turn was attempted onto Northwest 27th Street. Troopers noted the vehicle traveled off the northwest corner of the road into a ditch. Damage was moderate for the SUV in the accident after 4 o’clock Monday.

The report noted neither occupant was using a safety device.

