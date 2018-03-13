Disabled American Veterans to hold meeting in Trenton

The Disabled American Veteran Chapter #60 will conduct a meeting on April 2 at 7 pm in the VFW hall located at 919 Washington Street, Trenton.

“This meeting we will be discussing the nomination and election of our Chapter officers”, said Jorry Browning, Chapter Adjutant. “Maximum participation by chapter members is highly encouraged”. Jorry added “Prior to the meeting, we will be providing snacks and light refreshments. The doors will be open at 6 pm for members and guests to socialize before the meeting,”.

Membership in the DAV is open to any man or woman who served in the armed forces during a period of war or under conditions simulating war, and was wounded, disabled to any degree, or left with long-term illness as a result of military service, and was discharged or retired from military service under honorable conditions.

If you have any questions, you may call or text the Chapter Adjutant at 660-654-4059 or email at [email protected].

