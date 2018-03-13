Former Marshall man sentenced to federal prison for possessing child porn

An Arkansas man, formerly of Marshall, Mo., was sentenced in federal court for possessing child pornography.

Kenneth Larrechea, 48, formerly of Marshall, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips to 13 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Larrechea to a 10-year term of supervised release following incarceration.

Larrechea, who pleaded guilty on Nov. 20, 2017, to possessing child pornography, was identified as one of 158 individuals who received child pornography through Kik (an instant messaging and chat application) from a New York man, who pleaded guilty in a separate case in the Northern District of New York. An FBI agent executed a search warrant at Larrechea’s Marshall residence on Dec. 8, 2015, and seized several electronic media devices, including computers, hard drives, and cell phones.

Investigators discovered several images on an SD card in Larrechea’s cell phone of a child victim, approximately 10 or 11 years old, getting in and out of a shower. The images were screenshots taken from a video file. Larrechea was acquainted with the child victim and investigators believed he produced the images with a hidden camera. The child victim told investigators she was not aware that she was being video recorded or photographed.

More than 400 videos and more than 70 images of child pornography and erotica were also located on Larrechea’s cell phone and SD card.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Luna. It was investigated by the FBI and the Marshall, Mo., Police Department.

