A Trenton resident was arrested December 15th on two capias warrants on failure to appear.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 39-year-old Emily Marie Hendee’s original charges were two felony counts of passing a bad check–$500 or more—no account or insufficient funds and one count of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under an order of support.

Her bonds total $10,000 cash only, and her probation was suspended. Hendee is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court on January 14th.

