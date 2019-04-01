Trenton Student Councils to hold “First Responders’ Breakfast”

Members of the Trenton High School and Trenton Middle School Student Councils will hold a First Responders’ Breakfast in the Trenton High School Health room, on April 12th from 6:30-7:30 a.m.

The meal is for current, retired, on duty and off duty responders. The school organizations are asking first responders to join them in celebrating the vital services that are provided for the community.

More information may be obtained by calling the Trenton High School office at (660) 359-2291 or Trenton Middle School office at (660) 359-4328. Questions may be directed to Brenda Thorn or Jenny Otto.