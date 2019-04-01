Six members of Trenton High School Band qualify for state competition

Six members of the Trenton High School band have qualified for the state music contests late this month in Columbia, however, the instrumental competition on the district level was held Saturday in St. Joseph.

Trenton students earning exemplary for their solos include Mari Atup, a freshman on flute; Caleb Johnson, a freshman, on tuba; Trager Leeper, also a freshman, on trumpet; Mackenzie Klinginsmith, a junior, with a clarinet solo; Amanda Parrack, a sophomore, on the tenor sax; and Nicole Rodriguez, a senior, with a tuba solo. Each is eligible for the state contests April 26th.

Trenton R-9 Band Director Tim Gilham reports Missouri State High School Activities Association is moving away from numerical ratings and just using the descriptions for the ratings. He noted a number “1” rating is now just called “exemplary”. “2’s” are called “outstanding”.

Trenton high school band members had solos by 11 students; a clarinet quartet, a saxophone quartet, a flute trio, a mallet trio, and saxophone sextet all earned “outstanding” ratings at the northwest Missouri competition.

Those earning “Outstanding Ratings” include:

Baley Catron, Freshman, Flute Solo

Leslie Cotiangco, Freshman, Alto Sax Solo

Hannah Ellis, Senior, Baritone Sax Solo

Trinity Gaunt, Senior, Baritone Horn Solo

Emma Gilham, Senior, Clarinet Solo

Ashley Johnson, Junior, Tenor Sax Solo

Samuel Jordan, Freshman, Trumpet Solo

Katie Markell, Freshman, Flute Solo

Jonathan Schlared, Senior, Alto Sax Solo

Sarah Tobias, Sophomore, Flute Solo

Shelby Williams, Freshman, Clarinet Solo

Clarinet Quartet – Emma Gilham, Sarah Jordan, Mackenzie Klinginsmith, Hannah Stark

Flute Trio – Mari Atup, Baley Catron, Katie Markell

Mallet Trio – Karissa Brock, Jaica Clark, Trager Leeper

Saxophone Quartet – Ellie Boman, Latorrie Johnson, Emily Kosse, Savannah Martin

Saxophone Sextet – Ellie Boman, Latorrie Johnson, Emily Kosse, Amanda Parrack, Colton Roy, Jonathan Schlared