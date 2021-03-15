Trenton Rotary presented program on new cottages for rent in north Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Construction of cottages north of Hoover Drive in Trenton was the topic for a Trenton Rotary Club meeting. Cara McClellan with her husband Kip are the owners of the cottages. Hannah Weaver is the general manager.

Known as KC 4 Premier Cottages, six structures are described as under construction at the site, with the first three ready for rental occupancy this spring. Openings for the other three are expected in the fall of this year. Bookings are being accepted through the KC 4 Premier Cottages website and Air BNB websites.

Mrs. McClellan said the idea for cottages came about as her family looked at ways to diversify their business interests. Rentals are geared toward families and business persons who want their own space to stay when visiting the Trenton area.

