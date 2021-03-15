Monday morning crash sends one person to hospital

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

One person was taken to the hospital in Carrollton following a two-vehicle crash this morning at 7:55 am in LaFayette County.

The highway patrol listed injuries as minor for 35-year-old Heather Mead of Carrollton, who was transported by Lexington EMS to Carroll County Memorial Hospital

A trooper said Mead was driving east on Highway 24 when the sports utility vehicle crossed the center line and struck the drivers’ side of another sports utility vehicle operated by 44-year-old Kyra Tracy of Carrollton. She wasn’t hurt.

Both drivers were using seat belts with the vehicle driven by Mead listed as demolished while the one operated by Tracy had extensive damage.

