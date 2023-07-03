Trenton Rotary Club welcomes new president for 2023-24 term

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Rotary Club conducted its installation ceremony for the new president during a meeting held on Thursday, June 29 at the BTC Bank community room. Michael Ormsby presided over the business proceedings, while Dan Wilford delivered the prayer, and Brian Upton assumed the role of sergeant at arms.

During the meeting, Ormsby oversaw the installation ceremony for Jackie Soptic, who will assume her role as president for the 2023-24 term starting July 1. Mrs. Soptic provided details about the program and committee assignments for the upcoming year. Ormsby was also acknowledged for his dedicated service to the club. Joining Mrs. Soptic in leadership positions are Scott Sharp, president-elect; Elizabeth Gibson, secretary; and Savannah Fogle, treasurer. Meanwhile, Brian Upton, Doug Tye, and Ryan Tepen have been appointed as board members for a three-year term. The existing board members include Don Purkapile, Chris Hoffman, Michael Ormsby, Elizabeth Gibson, Savannah Fogle, Scott Sharp, and Mrs. Soptic.



The North Platte Rotary Club recently received a $5,000 Rotary Global Grant to support the construction of an eye clinic in Kenya. This announcement was made during the meeting. Dr. Kim Baxter, a member of the North Platte Club, had previously presented his work to the Trenton club in April, prompting club members to contribute $500 as a matching donation towards the grant. Additionally, District 6040, to which Trenton belongs, has pledged a $4,000 matching amount. Individual members were encouraged to make personal donations, and the Kenya Rotary Club will be providing an in-kind donation to the project.

Looking ahead, the club has scheduled Brent Stevens, the executive director of NW/NEMO Work Development Board, to present the program at their meeting on Thursday, July 6. Stevens will discuss the organization’s workforce initiatives and services. Kristi Harris will serve as the program chairman for the event.

