Chillicothe Police respond to 56 calls for service on a busy Sunday

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department had a busy day on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023, responding to a total of 56 calls for service. Officers dealt with a range of incidents, from domestic disturbances to traffic violations and property damage.

At 01:04 PM, officers were dispatched to the area of Sunset and Webster in response to a domestic disturbance. However, upon arrival, it was determined that the altercation was only verbal in nature. The parties involved were informed about the MO domestic 12-hour law, and the officers left the scene.

Shortly after, at 01:35 PM, officers received a report of a cell phone theft in the 1100 block of Cooper. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

In the afternoon, at 02:08 PM, officers conducted a routine traffic stop in the 600 block of Washington. The stop led to the arrest of an adult male for driving with a suspended license. The suspect was cited and subsequently released, pending a court appearance.

At 03:02 PM, officers were called to the 300 block of Polk Street to address a report of balloons entangled in power lines. This incident caused power outages in several parts of the city.

Later in the evening, at 05:46 PM, officers were summoned twice to the 200 block of E 3rd Street, responding to reports of a shirtless man shadowboxing in the street. Despite searching the area, the officers were unable to locate the described suspect.

At 06:00 PM, officers observed a disturbance in the LEC parking lot involving a child custody dispute. It was determined that the matter was civil in nature, and the parties involved were advised accordingly.

A found debit card was recovered by officers at the LEC at 06:07 PM. Efforts will be made to return the card to its rightful owner.

At 06:37 PM, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Washington, where a business requested assistance in removing a disruptive customer. The individual was asked to leave and complied with the officers’ instructions.

Later in the evening, at 08:22 PM, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Crescent Drive. The involved parties were able to exchange property and separate.

At 09:03 PM, officers were called to another domestic disturbance, this time in the 100 block of E Jackson. The individuals involved were previously part of a disturbance and exchanged property before separating.

Around 09:51 PM, officers were alerted to firework debris landing on houses in the 300 block of E Jackson. However, upon their arrival, no fireworks were being discharged in the area.

At 10:58 PM, officers were dispatched to Danner Park to investigate property damage caused by the detonation of a large firework in a trash can within one of the park’s bathrooms. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

In another incident involving fireworks, officers investigated reports of fireworks being discharged in the area of Easton and Polk at 11:07 PM. However, no individuals were present when the officers conducted their investigation.

A well-being check was conducted at 11:23 PM in the 400 block of E Jackson. The officers made contact with the reported individuals and confirmed their well-being.

Finally, at 11:33 PM, officers encountered a careless and imprudent driver who was performing donuts in the parking lot of a business located in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The driver was counseled on safe driving practices.

In addition to these incidents, officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, served legal documents, and followed up on

Related