Trenton Rotary Club hears presentation on new fire training center

Information was presented at Thursday’s Trenton Rotary Club meeting about the new fire training center at Trenton as well as a fire science degree being made available at North Central Missouri College.

The fire training center will be located north of the emergency services building which is at 17th and Harris. The 11-acre site will include a fire training tower, driving course and individual training such as grain bin rescue and extrication. Fire Chief Brandon Gibler said the training will be used by the local and area firefighters.

Lieutenant Doug Franklin said officials expect the center will accommodate extensive training for fire personnel throughout north Missouri. Franklin said the five-story tower will allow for all types of training, including different fire situations as well as high angle and rope rescue techniques.

The Trenton Fire Department has been working with NCMC to develop a two-year fire science degree program. Vice President of Academic Affairs Tristan Londre said the program will help recruit individuals for the firefighting profession. Doctor Londre it also will allow current firefighters the opportunity to earn a degree that might be needed for advancement.

Those already in the profession would be able to receive college credits for certifications already received such as Firefighter One, Firefighter Two, and EMT/Paramedic. The fire science degree program is scheduled to begin in August. Both Fire Chief Gibler and Lieutenant Franklin will be adjunct instructors.