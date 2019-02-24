Chillicothe Fire Department provides aid to Hale Fire District; home a total loss

The Chillicothe Fire Department provided mutual aid for a structure fire Friday morning that Captain Derrick Allen says left a home a total loss.

Allen reports the Hale Fire Protection District requested a tanker and personnel to help control the fully involved fire at 22124 U. S. Highway 65. Chillicothe firefighters observed heavy fire throughout the entire house upon arrival. A Livingston County deputy on the scene reportedly stated no one was home, and he had contacted the owner.

Carrollton Fire and North Central Carroll County Fire protection districts assisted with protecting surrounding structures. Allen notes the Chillicothe Fire Department used 2,000 gallons of water on the structure, and little of the structure remains.

No injuries were reported with Chillicothe crews on the scene about an hour. The owner of the residence as Donnie Cox and the occupant as Patricia Cooper.