Trenton Rotary Club finishes 2020-21 program year; new Rotary President takes over

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Rotary Club finished up its 2020-21 program year during the June 24 meeting held at the BTC Bank community room. Kim Washburn presided at the meeting, Dan Wilford gave the prayer, and Chris Hoffman was the sergeant at arms.

Mrs. Washburn gave a recap of the year, which saw the club unable to meet in person until August 6 due to COVID. Meetings were held outside while the weather was nice and social distancing was practiced once the meetings were moved indoors. The first community program presentation was given at the November 1 meeting, with programs continuing since that time.

While the club was unable to hold the Missouri Day Parade, members did conduct the annual fish fry in September as a drive-through event, with money raised being used to support Rotary International projects. The club raised/donated more money/shoes to the Shoes for Orphan Souls project than has been done in the past five years. The highlight of the year was a program in April where 12 members were recognized as Paul Harris Fellow recipients, putting the club at 100 percent Paul Harris membership. The club will also be helping the Kiwanis Club with putting up US flags at the courthouse on Flag Day.

Mrs. Washburn then passed the gavel to the new president Brian Upton, who challenged club members to look for projects in which the club can become involved within the community, providing “sweat equity” and helping those in need. He also said he has gathered information regarding a possible grant project, with more information to come later.

Related