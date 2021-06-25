Appointments to various boards to be made at Monday meeting of Trenton City Council

Appointments will be made to boards at the Trenton City Council meeting on Monday, June 28, 2021.

The meeting will be held at Trenton City Hall at 7 pm. Appointments to be made include three each to the Park Board and Tree Board; two each to the Airport Advisory Board, Tax Increment Financing Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and one to the Building and Nuisance Board.

Other items on the agenda for the Trenton City Council meeting on June 28th include wood pole bids, a chlorine contact basin request for proposal, and Rapid Removal trash service.

