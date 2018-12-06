Trenton R-9 student threatened with gun violence on school bus

The Trenton R-IX School District received information concerning a threat against a student at Trenton Middle School.Â Â The threat occurred Wednesday on a Trenton R-IX School Bus and was directed towards one student who was threatened with gun violence.

Once the district learned of the threat, the families involved and the Trenton Police Department were notified. Disciplinary action was taken against the student who made the threat. In addition, the district does not believe the threat made by the student was credible, but the district felt it was important to notify the patrons of the district.

The Trenton R-IX District will work with its staff to review emergency procedures and a request has been made with the Trenton Police Department to receive extra patrols of our campuses. I ask that parents have conversations with their children concerning the dangers of making threats of violence.

If anyone learns of acts of violence against any school, please contact that school district, the local police, or the Missouri School Violence Hotline at 1-866-748-7047.Â School officials have provided this link to theÂ Missouri School Violence website which provides resources for parents and students and also provides an avenue for reporting threats.

Anyone with questions mayÂ contact the Trenton R-IX District at 660-359-3994.