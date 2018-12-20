Trenton R-9 seeks public input on superintendent search

A survey regarding the superintendent search for Trenton R-9 has been posted on the school district’s website. The Missouri School Boards Association Leadership Qualities Survey allows district administrators and staff, parents, students, and community members to provide input on the leadership qualities they believe are most important for the new superintendent to have. The responses will be used for a summary report the board of education will use in selecting the next superintendent.

In Part 1 of the survey, participants are asked to identify the top four qualities they believe are most important for a superintendent at this time. Qualities to choose from include experience with fiscal management and as an administrator, expertise in oral and written communication, the ability to work in harmony with school staff and board, exhibiting ethics and integrity in actions and decision making, building and maintaining community relations, expertise in curriculum development, visibility and accessibility, and focusing on students and their success.

Part 2 of the survey asks participants to provide Trenton R-9’s strengths and challenges.

An optional Part 3 includes multiple choice questions where participants can further identify and clarify what they feel are the most important qualities for a new superintendent by choosing three qualities in the areas of communications and community engagement; leadership skills; decision making; board-superintendent relations; operations, support services, and facilities; personnel management; budget and finance; and academic programs.

A link to the Missouri School Boards Association Leadership Qualities Survey can be found at www.trentonr9.k12.mo.us under the “News” heading.