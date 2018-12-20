Gallatin man, accused of sexual crimes, appears in Daviess County Court

A Gallatin man charged with multiple felonies, including first degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, second degree kidnapping, third degree assault, and first degree rape or attempted rape, appeared for a preliminary hearing in the Associate Division of Daviess County Circuit Court today (Wednesday).

Online court information indicates Salvador Hernandez’s two cases involving the felony charges were bound over to Division One on January 9th (at 9 am).

Having taken a motion to set bond under advisement, the court denied the same.

Regarding a misdemeanor charge of patronizing prostitution Hernandez faces, the court took up and sustained the state’s oral motion to transfer the cause of action for Division One for disposition.

The court took up and sustained a motion to withdraw as attorney of record A. Seidel.

A probable cause statement accused Hernandez of having deviate sexual intercourse with a confidential victim who was incapacitated at the time, incapable of giving consent, and reportedly restrained.