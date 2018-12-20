Albany man, accused of 22 felonies, appears in Gentry County Court

An Albany man accused of subjecting an 11 year old girl to nearly a year of abuse was granted a furlough during a hearing in the Associate Division of Gentry County Circuit Court today (Wednesday).

Online court information shows Raymond Burks was granted the furlough on December 25th from 9 o’clock in the morning to 6 o’clock in the evening in the custody of Laverne Burks. He is scheduled for a case review January 23rd (at 10 am).

Burks has been charged with 22 felonies, including kidnapping, child endangerment, and domestic assault.

Co-defendent Jennifer Reed of Albany faces 42 felony charges, including kidnapping, child endangerment, domestic assault, and armed criminal action. She is next scheduled for Division One of Gentry County Circuit Court January 10th (at 9 am).