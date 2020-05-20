Trenton R-9 School District announces Teacher of the Year

The Trenton R-9 School District has announced its 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year. The school district reports Rissler Elementary School Kindergarten Teacher Debra Young will go on to compete as a Regional Teacher of the Year and State Teacher of the Year.

Young has taught kindergarten at Rissler for 18 years. She has also served as a mentor teacher, as a Professional Learning Community and Positive Behavior Support team member, and in other leadership roles with Trenton R-9.

In her regional application, Young says she finds “the most satisfaction in the relationships that have been built with students and families over the years.” She mentions what she calls “a wise saying in education” which states “students don’t care what you know until they know you care.”

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares