Grundy County Commission presented update from Road and Bridge Department

The Grundy County Commission heard an update from the Road and Bridge Department Tuesday morning. Tube repair continues on Southwest Fir Lane. One tube was displaced by heavy rains Thursday night. The Road and Bridge crew plan to have the project completed this week.

Residents from the northeast portion of the county talked with the commission about a low water crossing on Northeast 70th Street. The project was added to Road and Bridgework.

New 911 radio equipment has been installed in Grundy County ambulances.

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs reported the county did not receive an Emergency Management Performance Grant, which is funded by the Department of Homeland Security. The grant funding would have been used for a building to store and a truck to haul a light tower and Local Emergency Planning Commission’s response trailer. He noted Caldwell County received about $28,000 for storm sirens.

Michael Marriott with the Missouri Department of Transportation gave an update, via a phone call, on the Highway 6 paving project. Sidewalk and utility work is being done within the Trenton city limits. The project extends to Interstate 35.

COVID-19 statistics and updates were presented to the Grundy County Commission. The health department reports there are still no confirmed positive cases in the county.

