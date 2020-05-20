Bond set for Kirksville woman charged with murder

Bond has been set for a Kirksville woman charged with felony first-degree murder following a child death investigation by the Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Twenty-eight-year-old Makuya Stephanie Kambamba’s bond is $250,000 cash only. A bond appearance hearing is scheduled in the Associate Division of Sullivan County Circuit Court for May 26th.

Kambamba has also been charged with the felonies of second-degree murder, first and second-degree involuntary manslaughter, and abuse or neglect of a child—resulting in death—no sexual contact.

The Patrol reports an investigation determined Kambamba gave birth to a live infant in the restroom toilet inside a private business other media sources identified as Smithfield Foods in Milan. The infant was later found dead.

The Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office in Columbia performed an autopsy, which revealed evidence consistent with a drowning victim.

