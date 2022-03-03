Trenton R-9 Board of Education to meet on March 8

Local News March 3, 2022 KTTN News
Trenton R-9 School District
A Salary and Welfare Committee salary proposal will be presented to the Trenton R-9 Board of Education next week.

Salary schedules for 2022-2023 will also be considered at the meeting at the school district office on March 8, 2022, at 5:30 pm.

Other items on the agenda include an election reminder, 2022-2023 tuition, and a cooperative agreement for middle school sports with Pleasant View R-6 and possibly Laredo. March 8th’s meeting of the Trenton Board of Education is also to include a closed session to discuss personnel.

