Trenton R-9 Board of Education to meet on March 8

A Salary and Welfare Committee salary proposal will be presented to the Trenton R-9 Board of Education next week.

Salary schedules for 2022-2023 will also be considered at the meeting at the school district office on March 8, 2022, at 5:30 pm.

Other items on the agenda include an election reminder, 2022-2023 tuition, and a cooperative agreement for middle school sports with Pleasant View R-6 and possibly Laredo. March 8th’s meeting of the Trenton Board of Education is also to include a closed session to discuss personnel.

