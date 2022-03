Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports the death of a Chillicothe Correctional Center inmate.

Fifty-six-year-old Claudette Pate died at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City on Tuesday evening, March 1, 2022. She died of apparent natural causes.

Pate was serving a 12-year sentence on forgery and delivery or possession of a weapon at a county or private jail from Crawford County. She was received into the Missouri Department of Corrections on March 30, 2016.

