Trenton R-9 Board of Education annualizes support staff salaries

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved annualizing the salaries of the district’s support staff at a special meeting on Tuesday evening.

Superintendent Dan Wiebers reports the district will figure the amount those employees would earn in one year and divide that amount by 12. Those employees would receive 12 equal paychecks—one each month. Wiebers says if the school district misses a day due to weather, the paycheck would remain the same. The vote to approve annualizing the pay of non-certified staff was five to two.

The board also heard a presentation from the Salary and Welfare Committee. The salary proposal would add $600 to the base and would add $50 to each column of the salary schedule starting at masters and moving right, which would affect 61 teachers.

The Salary and Welfare Committee recommended that teachers with more than 100 sick days get to keep unused personal days as personal days up to a maximum of five days. The recommendation does not include extra-special personal days received for service to the school after every five years.

Wiebers reports he will calculate dollar amounts for the proposals for the regular March board meeting, and action is expected to be taken at that time.

The Board of Education took action on several items during a closed session at a special meeting on Tuesday evening.

Board Secretary Susan Leeper reports the board approved Chanse Houghton as a substitute. Resignations were accepted from eighth-grade Communication Arts teacher Abi Bailey and head football coach Brandon Boswell. Ethan Stewart was employed as instrumental music instructor for next school year who will replace Timothy Gilham.

Trenton Middle School Principal Daniel Gott reports Stewart is in his seventh year of teaching, is in his third year as music instructor at Newtown-Harris, and previously taught at North Mercer. Gott says Stewart is a graduate of Culver-Stockton College of Canton, he and his wife Marykate Stewart reside in Trenton, and Marykate is a teacher at Rissler Elementary School.

The board offered six administrators contracts for next school year. Those included Rissler Assistant Principal Kayli Burrell (Burl) with an increase of $1,726, High School and Middle School Assistant Principal Kasey Bailey $1,822, Director of Special Education Tara Hoffman $3,293, Rissler Principal Tiffany Otto $1,936, Middle School Principal Daniel Gott $1,978, and Director of Supportive Services Kris Ockenfels $2,260.

An intra-district transfer was accepted from Ron Franklin from Trenton High School principal to teacher for the 2019-2020 school year.