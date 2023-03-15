Trenton R-9 Board of Education accepts resignations, approve new hires, approve salaries in closed executive session

Local News March 15, 2023March 15, 2023 KTTN News
Executive Action or session Trenton R-9 School Board
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education has released information on a closed executive session held on Tuesday evening following the regular board of education meeting.  

Members accepted resignations, approved new hires within the district, approved a 5th-grade teacher transfer, and announced administrator salaries for the 2023-2024 school year.

Resignations – end of 2022/23 school year:

  • Alexis Whitney – THS Football Cheer Sponsor
  • Kameron Cool – THS Varsity Girls Basketball
  • Julia Keuler – TMS Scholar Bowl Sponsor
  • Sarah Jackson – TMS Assistant Volleyball Coach
  • Madison Stahl – Rissler First Grade Teacher
  • Angie Gutshall – Parents as Teachers
  • Taylor Cole – Rissler Fourth Grade Teacher

Transfers:

Kameron Cool will transfer from 5th Grade Social Studies to Grade 5-8 Computer Science for the 2023-23 school year.

New Hires – 2023/24 school year:

  • Whitley Richman – TMS/THS 8th and 9th Grade Counselor
  • Salem Croy – THS Business Teacher and FBLA Sponsor
  • Debra Packard – Rissler Third Grade Teacher
  • Kaylee Myers  – Rissler Third Grade Teacher
  • Dr. Johannah Baugher – Director of Academics
  • Amber Sprague – Summer School Administrative Assistant
  • David Shockley – THS Assistant Varsity Softball Coach
  • Kameron Cool – THS Head Girls Tennis Coach
  • Chloe Martin-Bloom – TMS Scholar Bowl Sponsor
  • Christy Gibler – TMS Assistant Softball Coach

All Probationary/Tenured teachers have been rehired for the 2023/24 school year.

All returning Coaching/Sponsors extra duty contracts have been renewed for the 2023/24 school year.

Administrator Salaries are approved as presented for the 2023/24 school year:

  • Superintendent – Daniel Gott – $111,179.00
  • Director of Academics – Dr. Johannah Baugher – $78,110.00
  • THS Principal – Chris Hodge – $90,155.00
  • TMS Principal – Michael Hostetter – $82,490.00
  • Rissler Principal – Susan Gott – $77,015.00
  • Student Services – Tara Hoffman – $69,715.00
  • THS Assistant Principal – John Cowling – $73,000.00
  • TMS Assistant Principal – Dan Dunkin – $72,270.00
