Trenton R-9 Board of Education accepts resignations, approve new hires, approve salaries in closed executive session

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education has released information on a closed executive session held on Tuesday evening following the regular board of education meeting.

Members accepted resignations, approved new hires within the district, approved a 5th-grade teacher transfer, and announced administrator salaries for the 2023-2024 school year.

Resignations – end of 2022/23 school year:

Alexis Whitney – THS Football Cheer Sponsor

Kameron Cool – THS Varsity Girls Basketball

Julia Keuler – TMS Scholar Bowl Sponsor

Sarah Jackson – TMS Assistant Volleyball Coach

Madison Stahl – Rissler First Grade Teacher

Angie Gutshall – Parents as Teachers

Taylor Cole – Rissler Fourth Grade Teacher

Transfers:

Kameron Cool will transfer from 5th Grade Social Studies to Grade 5-8 Computer Science for the 2023-23 school year.

New Hires – 2023/24 school year:

Whitley Richman – TMS/THS 8th and 9th Grade Counselor

Salem Croy – THS Business Teacher and FBLA Sponsor

Debra Packard – Rissler Third Grade Teacher

Kaylee Myers – Rissler Third Grade Teacher

Dr. Johannah Baugher – Director of Academics

Amber Sprague – Summer School Administrative Assistant

David Shockley – THS Assistant Varsity Softball Coach

Kameron Cool – THS Head Girls Tennis Coach

Chloe Martin-Bloom – TMS Scholar Bowl Sponsor

Christy Gibler – TMS Assistant Softball Coach

All Probationary/Tenured teachers have been rehired for the 2023/24 school year.

All returning Coaching/Sponsors extra duty contracts have been renewed for the 2023/24 school year.

Administrator Salaries are approved as presented for the 2023/24 school year:

Superintendent – Daniel Gott – $111,179.00

Director of Academics – Dr. Johannah Baugher – $78,110.00

THS Principal – Chris Hodge – $90,155.00

TMS Principal – Michael Hostetter – $82,490.00

Rissler Principal – Susan Gott – $77,015.00

Student Services – Tara Hoffman – $69,715.00

THS Assistant Principal – John Cowling – $73,000.00

TMS Assistant Principal – Dan Dunkin – $72,270.00

