Trenton R-9 Board of Education accepts resignations, approve new hires, approve salaries in closed executive session

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education has released information on a closed executive session held on Tuesday evening following the regular board of education meeting.
Members accepted resignations, approved new hires within the district, approved a 5th-grade teacher transfer, and announced administrator salaries for the 2023-2024 school year.
Resignations – end of 2022/23 school year:
- Alexis Whitney – THS Football Cheer Sponsor
- Kameron Cool – THS Varsity Girls Basketball
- Julia Keuler – TMS Scholar Bowl Sponsor
- Sarah Jackson – TMS Assistant Volleyball Coach
- Madison Stahl – Rissler First Grade Teacher
- Angie Gutshall – Parents as Teachers
- Taylor Cole – Rissler Fourth Grade Teacher
Transfers:
Kameron Cool will transfer from 5th Grade Social Studies to Grade 5-8 Computer Science for the 2023-23 school year.
New Hires – 2023/24 school year:
- Whitley Richman – TMS/THS 8th and 9th Grade Counselor
- Salem Croy – THS Business Teacher and FBLA Sponsor
- Debra Packard – Rissler Third Grade Teacher
- Kaylee Myers – Rissler Third Grade Teacher
- Dr. Johannah Baugher – Director of Academics
- Amber Sprague – Summer School Administrative Assistant
- David Shockley – THS Assistant Varsity Softball Coach
- Kameron Cool – THS Head Girls Tennis Coach
- Chloe Martin-Bloom – TMS Scholar Bowl Sponsor
- Christy Gibler – TMS Assistant Softball Coach
All Probationary/Tenured teachers have been rehired for the 2023/24 school year.
All returning Coaching/Sponsors extra duty contracts have been renewed for the 2023/24 school year.
Administrator Salaries are approved as presented for the 2023/24 school year:
- Superintendent – Daniel Gott – $111,179.00
- Director of Academics – Dr. Johannah Baugher – $78,110.00
- THS Principal – Chris Hodge – $90,155.00
- TMS Principal – Michael Hostetter – $82,490.00
- Rissler Principal – Susan Gott – $77,015.00
- Student Services – Tara Hoffman – $69,715.00
- THS Assistant Principal – John Cowling – $73,000.00
- TMS Assistant Principal – Dan Dunkin – $72,270.00