A Texas man was taken to jail following an arrest Tuesday night in Putnam County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol accused 30-year-old Edison Abayo of Forney, Texas of excessive blood alcohol content while operating a commercial motor vehicle, failure to maintain the vehicle to the right half of the roadway, and the miscellaneous violation of the federal motor carrier code.

Abayo was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Putnam County Jail in Unionville.

