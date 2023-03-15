Big rig demolished in early morning Highway 36 crash east of Hamilton

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A crash in Caldwell County, Wednesday morning shortly after 2:00 am, injured a truck driver and his passenger from Miami, Florida, two miles east of Hamilton.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the driver, 47-year-old Luis Garcia, and his passenger, 53-year-old Maida Calzada both received minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The westbound Freightliner traveled off the south side of Highway 36 and went into the median where it turned over onto the passenger side. The truck slid onto the eastbound lane and came to a stop blocking both lanes of Highway 36.

The truck was demolished and both occupants were using seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department and the Hamilton Police Department.

Related