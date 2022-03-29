Trenton Police Department reports an uptick in nuisance incidents

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reports 22 nuisance incidents had been filed so far for 2022 as of March 28, which is an increase of 11 cases from what was reported on February 28. The report is also an increase of 12 incidents from what was reported from January through March 22, 2021.

A nuisance summary indicates the greatest number of complaints involved trash and debris with 15. The other seven involved unregistered vehicles.

Twelve incidents were active, six had been cleared, and four had been prosecuted. There were 19 nuisance-related cases on the court docket.

