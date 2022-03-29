Chillicothe City Council hires City Administrator

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council hired a new city administrator in an executive session on March 28th.

Current City Clerk Rozanne Frampton was selected and offered a contract for city administrator on a vote of five to zero. She has served as the city clerk for 23 years. Chillicothe Mayor Theresa Kelly says Frampton brings “stability, knowledge, and experience.”

Frampton will resign from her position as city clerk and take over the city administrator duties on May 1st.

Kelly will seek applications to appoint someone to fill the unexpired term city clerk. More information will be released soon.

Related