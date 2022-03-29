Chillicothe City Council hires City Administrator

Local News March 29, 2022March 29, 2022 Jennifer Thies
City of Chillicothe Website
The Chillicothe City Council hired a new city administrator in an executive session on March 28th.

Current City Clerk Rozanne Frampton was selected and offered a contract for city administrator on a vote of five to zero. She has served as the city clerk for 23 years.  Chillicothe Mayor Theresa Kelly says Frampton brings “stability, knowledge, and experience.”

Frampton will resign from her position as city clerk and take over the city administrator duties on May 1st.

Kelly will seek applications to appoint someone to fill the unexpired term city clerk. More information will be released soon.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

