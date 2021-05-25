Trenton Police Department reports 43 nuisance incidents filed in 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reports 43 nuisance incidents had been filed for the year so far as of May 23rd. That is one less than what was reported for January through May 2020.

A nuisance summary shows the largest number of incidents filed for this year was trash and debris, with 21: fifteen involved grass and weeds, six unregistered vehicles, and one open storage of a disabled vehicle.

The summary indicates 21 incidents were active, 15 had been cleared, and seven had been prosecuted. Twenty-six nuisance-related incidents were on the court docket.

